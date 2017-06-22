Courteney Cox Says She Regrets Her Cosmetic Procedures

June 22, 2017 9:42 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Cosmetic, Courtney Cox, Procedures, Regrets

Friends star Courteney Cox tells New Beauty, “I grew up thinking that appearance was the most important thing. That’s kind of sad because it got me in trouble. I was trying so hard to keep up, and I actually made things worse.”

The 53-year-old says plastic surgeons often talked her into getting minor procedures, but they added up. She says, “The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh [crap], this doesn’t look right.'”

Courteney says she’s had her fillers removed, and now “I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was.”

