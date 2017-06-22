Is Bob Saget The Woman On The Cholula Hot Sauce Bottle?

Buckle up folks. This is the most important question of 2017.

Are Bob Saget, and the woman on the bottle of Cholula Hot Sauce one in the same?

Seriously, I do not remember posing for this. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

We don’t know if Saget found the resemblance himself, or if some hero pointed it out to him, but the similarities are definitley there. A few commenters on his Instagram even chimed in, one saying that whenever he goes to a restaurant with Cholula, he asks someone to pass him the bottle of Saget.

Apparently, the Cholula model is a woman named Camila Harrison, who is is the matriarch of the Cholula company family. Has anyone ever seen her and Bob Saget in the same room at the same time?

We certainly don’t think so.

Via People