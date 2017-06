Kate Beckinsale has been on the market for a few months, but now she may be robbing the cradle with a new younger man.

Google reveals that the new man is Matt Rife, who is just three years older than Kate’s daughter, and Kate is actually two years older than his mom. He does stand up comedy apparently. He’s wanted to be a comedian ever since he saw Dane Cook when he was in 7th grade.

-source via barstoolsports.com