Man Shrieks as Snake Slithers out from Under the Hood on Texas Highway

It’s a surprise that although uncommon, we hope will never happen to us. Earlier this week, Texas resident, Zakary Wyatt and his boss Swade Moyers were driving near Lubbock in northwest Texas when they noticed something. A snake poked its head out from underneath the truck’s hood and started to slither out. The pulled over on the side of the Texas highway to let the snake get out on its own. You can hear the video the guys shriek as the snake slithers back into the hood a couple times before completely slithering out onto the windshield.

You can hear the guys almost encouraging the snake, “get out of the truck. Feeling nervous again, Wyatt tells his boss, “Swade, he’s not leaving the truck, man. He’s going back in.”

The video ends with the guys taking off in the truck, in hopes that the snake will slide off the hood, but instead it starts to slide back toward’s the driver’s side window in which the men started to squeal and panic again.