New Sticky Pads For Feet Will Compete With Flip-Flops

With the first week of summer in full force across DFW, Huffington Post reports on the new hypoallergenic adhesive foot pad, called NakeFit.

NakeFit is designed in Italy, looks like a novelty, but could helpful towards saving the bottom of your feet from heat, cuts, etc.

NakeFit’s Kickstarter aimed for $22,292. However, initial interest was much higher than expected, and they received $163,205!

Currently, NakeFit is available in pink, blue, black and will first be available by pre-orders, next month. Yeah, a little late to encompass the entire summer, but better a little late than not.

Personally, I think it looks pretty cool. Just wonder how much adhesive it leaves on your feet, and is removal easy?

Is it just me, or does NakeFit seem to mean, “Naked and Fit”, which for most, combined, isn’t true… lol!