Some Texans Unhappy Waiting :60 More For McDonald’s NEW Fresh Beef Burgers

In March, McDonald’s made their announcement about offering fresh vs. frozen beef for their Quarter Pounders.

You would think McDonald’s customers would be happy with the NEW fresh… NOT frozen beef patties… for their Quarter Pounders which are currently being tested at various Texas and Oklahoma locations… but NO!

Put on the brake pads! It has NOTHING to do with taste… it’s all… about time.

To prepare the new fresher versions of McDonald’s burgers, the cooking process takes a little longer, and sad to say… that’s the problem, according to some customers.

Yeah, I know it’s supposed to be “fast food”, but how fast must it be!?

The NEW McDonald’s fresh beef patties take :60 more to cook… yeah, just :60… and according to Delish some customers feel that’s :60 too long. , some customers feel that’s :60 too long.

Yes, time is money.

McDonald’s managers are forewarning customers of the additional time needed, and are saying sales are improving. However, according to Consumerist, Wendy’s customers spend an average of 2.81 minutes at the drive-thru, while McDonald’s customers spend 3.47 mins. Again, time is money.

Everything comes at a price of some kind, so if you want fresh, the price is around :60. Need a stopwatch:)?

I have always felt people in Texas and Oklahoma were nicer, and actually had :60. Times continue to change.