Some Texans Unhappy Waiting :60 More For McDonald’s NEW Fresh Beef Burgers

June 22, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Drive-Thru, Fast Food, Fast Food Service Time, McDonald's, McDonald's Fresh Burgers, McDonald's New Fresh Beef Burgers, Oklahoma, Texas

In March, McDonald’s made their announcement about offering fresh vs. frozen beef for their Quarter Pounders.

 

You would think McDonald’s customers would be happy with the NEW fresh… NOT frozen beef patties… for their Quarter Pounders which are currently being tested at various Texas and Oklahoma locations… but NO!

Put on the brake pads! It has NOTHING to do with taste… it’s all… about time.

To prepare the new fresher versions of McDonald’s burgers, the cooking process takes a little longer, and sad to say… that’s the problem, according to some customers.

Yeah, I know it’s supposed to be “fast food”, but how fast must it be!?

The NEW McDonald’s fresh beef patties take :60 more to cook… yeah, just :60… and according to Delish some customers feel that’s :60 too long. , some customers feel that’s :60 too long.

Yes, time is money.

McDonald’s managers are forewarning customers of the additional time needed, and are saying sales are improving. However, according to Consumerist, Wendy’s customers spend an average of 2.81 minutes at the drive-thru, while McDonald’s customers spend 3.47 mins. Again, time is money.

Everything comes at a price of some kind, so if you want fresh, the price is around :60. Need a stopwatch:)?

I have always felt people in Texas and Oklahoma were nicer, and actually had :60. Times continue to change.

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live