You Could Be Eating 140,000 Pieces Of Bugs Each Year

June 22, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Bugs, Eating

YUCK! It’s possible for a person to ear nearly 140,000 bug parts every year!

Terro has released a new study called, Consuming Creepy-Crawlies, with the claim that eating that many is completely safe and normal.

The government allows a small amount of insect material to pass into our food. The exact number depends on what the food is but, in general, processed foods have more insect fragments and foods that are consumed whole have more complete insects.

For example, broccoli and berries have a lot of complete insects hiding in there –- and things like cinnamon, ground pepper, and wheat flour have a bunch of insect fragments.

Check out Terro’s Info-gram below for more info HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live