98.7K-LUV’s Blake Powers #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: June 23-25

Friday

Concerts In The Garden: The Music Of David Bowie at Ft. Worth Botanic Gardens – per their website, “In a long-awaited tribute to the Star Man himself, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will dazzle with The Music of David Bowie, honoring the legend with a show of his own music and backed by a full rock band. Kick back to some of Bowie’s innovative and unforgettable hits, including “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Under Pressure,” Heroes,” “China Girl,” and more.”

Fridays – Sept. 1

Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show.Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Grapevine

Cost: Free

Saturday

Dirk Nowitzki's 2017 Hero's Celebrity Baseball Game at Dr. Pepper Ball Park – (LAWN SEATS ONLY) according to their Facebook page, "The Heroes Foundation provides Dallas youth the opportunity to participate in team baseball, basketball, educational and cultural curriculums, all while building self-confidence. Our programs allow youth to learn the fundamentals of baseball and basketball through clinics, instructional leagues, one-on-one training and tournaments. Through our program we have seen many lives change for the better ! We are very excited that this year the Heroes Foundation is focusing our mission on bringing sports training and competition to children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. We provide exceptional fun and positive experiences through live competition, instruction, and structured training. By these we teach important life lessons about perseverance, endurance, and goal setting. Participants experience the excitement of competition, the acceptance of applause and the joy of teamwork. By teaching acceptance, character, courage, dignity, inspiration, joy, and opportunity, Heroes makes the world a better place for everyone. With the help of donations from supporters like you we can empower and embrace more individuals so that they might break free from society's expectations and be accepted in their communities.

Market Street Allen USA Celebration at Celebration Park with 98.7K-LUV’s sister TOP 40 station AMP103.7

Saturdays – Aug. 26

Sundays – Aug. 13

Old Fashioned Ice-Cream Festival and Killis Melton Ice-Cream Crank-Off at Chestnut Square Historic Village – according to their website, “In 1994, Killis Melton told his son-in-law, Clyde Geer: “I’m always up for a chili cook-off, but what Texas needs in the summer is an ice cream crank-off!” And the rest is history! Over the years, thousand’s of people have enjoyed the tastes of homemade ice cream, great music, magic shows, and fun kids’ activities. The Crank-Off has been featured on The Food Network and in American Profile Magazine in addition to the Dallas Morning News, local television and newspapers and magazines. The Killis Melton’s Ice Cream Crank Off is held each year in June. There is no admission fee – tickets are only required for food, games and activities. Please see the sampling of activities and ticket requirements below. Visit our Ice Cream Freezer Museum, the largest collection of freezers in the world! Bring the family and experience the pleasure of home made ice cream. You be the judge – You can help pick the winner!

World’s Largest Karaoke Fest at Billy Bob’s Texas

Sundays – Sept. 3

