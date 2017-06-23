An Actual Longhorn Spotted Riding Shotgun In An Old Police Cruiser

June 23, 2017 6:33 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Car, cow, front seat, longhorn, police cruiser

What the actual heck is going on here?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

Normally, this would be an only in Texas story. However, the state of Nebraska is trying to one-up us with a Longhorn (yes, a cow) riding in the front seat of a Ford Crown Victoria. We guess buying a trailer and pickup truck for safe travels is just too expensive. So why not rig up your own!

Spotted driving down the road in Verdigre, Nebraska…this insane rig. Literally, it’s a one-sided convertible with a steel gate on the side to keep the Longhorn tightly fixed in the front seat…a modified seat belt if you will.

Ummmm, ok then. Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up.

