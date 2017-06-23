Couples Married During June, July , And August Are Most Likely To Cheat

June 23, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Ashley Madison, Cheat, Cheating, Marriage

A survey by AshleyMadison.com, the dating site for married people, reveals that people, who marry in the Summer are more likely to cheat.

AshleyMadison founder Noel Biderman says: “The correlation between the months in which people were wed and the tendency to cheat is an interesting one, and by looking at the data, it’s clear that wedding months have something to do with the predisposition to have an affair. June, July and August are the most expensive months for weddings and couples starting out their marriages with financial worries may be more apt to cheat down the road.”

MOST LIKELY:

June

August

July

LEAST LIKELY:

February

December

January

So People, who marry in the Winter are the least likely to cheat, followed by fall and spring.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live