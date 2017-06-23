Ft. Worth Police Officer Dressed As “Batman” Arrests Shoplifter In Walmart

Ft. Worth Police officer Damon Cole was recently dressed as Batman for a kids’s safety fair and suddenly received a call concerning a theft at a nearby Walmart, according to Fox News.

Cole didn’t have time to remove the Batman costume and bolted to the store. After convincing Walmart he is actually a Ft. Worth Police officer, Officer Cole proceeded to handle the situation.

I was at Wal-Mart as Batman for kids day. This male attempted to steal 4 DVD's,I stopped him as Batman. He asked me for a selfie as Batman. pic.twitter.com/Ut2LNg5usb — Officer Damon Cole (@HeroesandCops) June 18, 2017

The shoplifter was trying to leave the store with (4) stolen DVDs including The Lego Batman Movie, and was taken by surprise by Officer Cole.

Man gets arrested by Batman. This super hero has a badge. 5:30pm @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/YxAoX1ZKhP — Fil Alvarado (@FilAlvaradoFox4) June 19, 2017

Due to the value of the stolen merchandise being less than $100, Officer Cole issued the thief a citation, and released him.

Can you believe the thief actually asked Office Cole for a picture in his Batman costume!!!