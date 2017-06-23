Insane Fan Stops Traffic To Snag A Selfie With The Rock

You must really love Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if you’re willing to risk your life for a selfie in the middle of traffic.

What would you do if you were driving down the street and saw The Rock stopped right next to you in his car? What would you do if he rolled down the window to say “Hi”?

In this case, the fan stopped his vehicle in the middle of traffic, jumped out, ran across to the driver’s side window of The Rock’s truck, and snagged a selfie! Meanwhile, the traffic light has turned green and people are honking while these two are holding up traffic. Not to mention, there is on coming traffic on the other side, flying by while this guy is getting his selfie!

Totally worth it!