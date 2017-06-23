Johnny Depp Made A Joke About Killing President Trump

Here we go again, another celebrity cracking jokes about the assassination of the President of the United States.

Just weeks ago, Kathy Griffin was under fire for taking a picture holding Donald Trump’s bloody head. This week is Johnny Depp’s turn in the limelight.

Depp, while speaking to a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival about his new film The Libertine, got off on the subject of Trump. Depp said,

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

He then stopped speaking for a long pause, perhaps to gauge the audience’s response to his comments. For the most part, he got a lot a cheers peppered with a few boos by the crowd.

He did go on the clarify his comments by saying,

“I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.”

We aren’t exactly sure what that means. Maybe he’s just trying to avoid a visit from the Secret Service.

Trump has not yet responded to Depp yet, but we can only imagine that tweet is coming soon.