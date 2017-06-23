Kim Kardashian Outbids All Others For Jackie Kennedy Cartier Watch

What does Kim Kardashian and the late Jackie Kennedy have in common? Other than experience dealing with camera flashes and motherhood, probably not a lot.

However, according to TMZ, Kim’s anonymous bid with Christie’s, has landed her a Jackie Kennedy collectible!

Jackie’s Cartier watch, a gift from brother-in-law Prince Stanisslaw”Stas” Radziwill (engraved Feb. 23, 1963), was expected to take in $120,000. Kim’s bid of $379,500 topped all others!

As you can see, the watch is actually more on the subtle side, which may reflect Kim’s previous said plans to tone down her public opulence. TMZ was told she plans to wear it. Taking into consideration the public now knows this story, I don’t think wearing it in public is a good idea. But that’s just me… :).