Learn How Critics Feel About “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “The Bad Batch”

Transformers: The Last Knight – Rated PG-13 (opened Wed.)

The Transformers leap into action once more in this sequel from Paramount Pictures and director Michael Bay. ~ Jason Buchanan, Rovi

Critics: “Cacophonous, thinly plotted, and boasting state-of-the-art special effects, The Last Knightis pretty much what you’d expect from the fifth installment of the Transformers franchise”, according to Rottentomatoes.com. Only 16% LIKE

Blake: my trusted sources say even the cast of Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, Laura Haddock, Isabela Moner and Tyrese Gibson can’t save this celluloid heap of hash. A total waste of your money and time. Onward!

The Bad Batch – Rated R

Arlen, (Suki Waterhouse), is one of thousands of Americans deemed unacceptable to society, who is unceremoniously dumped into a hostile desert wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While wandering in her desert exile, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she’ll have to fight for her very existence in this human-eat-human world. With electrifying visuals, a score to die for and a stellar cast, director Ana Lily Amirpour has created another cinematic chapter that is as un-categorizable as her first.

Critics: The Bad Batch has its moments, but it’s too thinly written and self-indulgent to justify its length or compensate for its slow narrative drift. 44% LIKE

Blake: great cast, including Jason Momoa (Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Game Of Thrones), Keanu Reeves, Yolonda Ross, Giovanni Ribisi, and Jim Carey (“Hermit”, which kind of describes his recent lifestyle:). This limited release movie’s excellent ensemble cannot save the movie, but they are enough to intrigue and at least make you wonder what Jim Carey will bring to it. I wonder, and will see it.

Fortunately there are still some major summer movies on the way. For now, go outside and play…:).