The Dallas Zoo is now the home of the most famous gorilla on Earth! The break-dancing gorilla!

That’s right, that viral video you’ve seen floating around is Zola, a resident of the Dallas Zoo. Needless to say, but he clearly loves his swimming pool. No, we mean he really, REALLY loves his swimming pool.

Of course, this time of year who doesn’t love cooling off a bit? This, though, takes splashing around to a whole new level. He’s a maniac, and he’s dancing like he’s never danced before.