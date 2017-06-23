Weird Al Yankovic And Lin Manuel Miranda Receiving Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

June 23, 2017 9:51 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Star, Weird Al

Weird Al Yankovic, Lin-Manuel Miranda were lunching together when they received this great news.

Proof that ALL celebrities really are friends! Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Weird Al” Yankovic are both being honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in an unlikely yet delightful coincidence, they learned of the news at the same time while having lunch together.

“Weird Al” was the first to find out and he tweeted, “I just found out I’m getting a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. Unbelievable!!”

A few minutes later, Miranda revealed that he too is getting a star and tweeted, “The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE’D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL.” The giddy pals then snapped a selfie.

The rest of the 2018 class of recipients includes: Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Hamill, Ryan Murphy, Taraji P. Henson and Snoop Dogg.

Who knew they were pals? Perhaps they’re collaborating on a Hamilton parody.

