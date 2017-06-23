What Was Your Favorite Story Of The Week?

Three randomly selected stories, all of which we talked about on the air this week. Which one is your choice for Story of the Week?

Two Escaped Felons Caught In The Driveway – Two violent felons escaped from a Georgia prison last week, but they’re back in custody now – thanks to a homeowner in Tennessee. That’s where the two fugitives ended up, needing a new getaway vehicle after the one they’d stolen quit running. Having just tied up an older couple who managed to free themselves and call police, the two bad guys headed to a second house looking for another car – instead finding a husband and father who was more than prepared to defend himself. When police finally got there, they found the two desperados face-down on the pavement – being held for law enforcement by that well-armed homeowner. A very well-armed Tennessee homeowner, which begs the question: hasn’t either of these guys ever heard of Davy Crockett?

An American Relief Worker Saves An Iraqi Girl Under Fire – David Eubank is an Aggie. Class of ’83, and he’s also just gone viral – thanks to an act of selfless bravery. A former Special Forces operator, Eubank is the child of missionaries – and now serves as a relief worker in Iraq. But what does that mean? Well, here – in vivid reality – is exactly what it means. A little girl, clinging to her dead mother, in the direct line of fire of ISIS snipers. And Eubank risks his life to save her. The video was shot by front-line journalist Nabih Bulos, a hero in his own right. As for what he did, and continues to do daily, Eubank simply says “If I die…my wife and kids would understand.”

Emma Needs A Service Dog – A girl in Mansfield needs a service dog, but her family doesn’t have the almost $20,000 that a dog would cost them. So, they’re collecting donations of new or gently used shoes. They’ve already collected more than 8 thousand pairs.

