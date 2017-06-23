Will Ferrell Explains Why Mariah Carey Was Fired From ‘The House’

Mariah Carey’s behavior got her fired from a Will Ferrell’s new comedy ‘The House’, as told to Seth Meyers last night. Her cameo fell onto the cutting room floor.

Will Ferrell used oblique terms when describing the disaster. He revealed that filming Mariah became difficult. The production team told Ferrell at midnight, “You can just go home. We’re still filming but we’re not going to get to you today.”

She arrived four hours late. In the meantime, they shot a stunt with Mariah’s body double. Cedric revealed, “When Mariah finally showed, she refused to match the stunt. She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around. Plus a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot. This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director.”

Will Ferrell said the Mariah scene would make for a great blooper reel on DVD extended features.