A Group Of People Banded Together To Catch A Teen Falling From The Sky Ride At Six Flags Great Escape

OMG! OMG! OMG! A scary moment from Six Flags Great Escape over the weekend, after a 14-year-old girl fell from the Sky Ride.

In a moment that could have ended horribly, somehow managed to have a miraculous outcome thanks to a group of total strangers who banded together underneath the Sky Ride to catch a teen who was dangling roughly twenty-five feet in the air. You can hear the panic from those watching the situation unfold. Thankfully though there were a few brave souls among the watchers, one of which who climbed up the tree to help move branches out of the way for the fall and the others who managed to group together and catch her safely.

While it’s unclear how the teen managed to get outside of the safety restraints, Six Flags officials claim that the ride was in working order and there was no malfunction.

They did take the teen to a nearby hospital and she managed to make it out with just a minor back injury.