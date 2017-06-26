Bill Cosby Plans To Cash In Again With “Fat Albert”

June 26, 2017 1:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Fat Albert and The Cosby Kids", Bill Cosby, fat albert

Last month, Bill Cosby (creator of “Fat Albert and The Cosby Kids”) filed documents to renew the rights to the title of his hit 1972-1985 animated children’s feature, specifically “Fat Albert” and the catchphrase “Hey Hey Hey”, according to TMZ.

Cosby’s plans include t-shirts and DVDs of the famous cartoon series, which will bring back fond memories of those who grew up with the program, and help introduce the series to others.

Was this video of Cosby leaving the courtroom during his recent trial a precursor to the marketing he’ll do for his “Fat Albert” related products? “Hey, Hey Hey!”

 

Listen Live