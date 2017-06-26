Billy Joel Returns To His High School 50 Years Later To Address The Class of 2017

Billy Joel missed graduated from Hicksville High School in Long Island NY, 50 years ago due to being short 1 English credit. In 1992, he received his honorary diploma from the school.

Fifty years after his graduation, Billy returned to Hicksville High this past Saturday, and told the graduating class of 2017 to stay true to their idealism.

Joel said, “Pick a job you’ll like because if you pick a job you hate life’s going to suck… Find the thing you love if you can.”

Billy noted how the school is more diverse now than during his time, “This is very heartening to me… It means this great country let your parents and grandparents come in when they needed refuge.”

Billy also noted how some things do not change, “Fifty years ago, the world was a mess, and I know it looks like a mess now… And the world is always going to be a mess, and you’ll try your hardest to make it better.”

Best wishes to all of America’s 2017 high school graduates!