Congratulations to Erin Andrews and her new hubby Jarret Stoll!

The couple managed to sneak off to Montana to get hitched over the weekend. It was a small ceremony that included only family and close friends. It also just-so-happened to be Jarret’s 35th birthday as well.

According to E! News, the two were married at sunset on top of a mountain at Yellowstone Club. The isle was surrounded by wildflowers. And of course, Erin looked stunning!

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stolls Wedding Photos https://t.co/SotClghWS9 pic.twitter.com/p8qbGqN7CA — Zesty Celebrity News (@zesty_celebrity) June 26, 2017

Here’s to hoping babies are coming soon!