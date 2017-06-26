Facebook Is Looking To Produce Scripted TV Shows

Is Facebook planning on taking down Netflix?

The New York Post is reporting that Facebook is committed to producing quality scripted TV shows and looking to launch programming as early as this summer.

The social media giant isn’t messing around either, according to the report they are willing to spend $3 million per episode.

The company already has a relationship drama, ‘Strangers’, and a game show, ‘Last State Standing’, lined up for production.

The move follows Apple’s move into TV with ‘Planet of the Apps’ last week.

Do you think Facebook’s TV platform will be able to compete with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon? Let us know in the comments below.