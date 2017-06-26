George W. Bush’s Childhood Home Could Soon Become National Landmark

The house that was home to two presidents, two governors, and a first lady may soon become a national landmark.

U.S. Representative Mike Conaway is at the head of a bill that would result in a second study of President George W. Bush’s childhood home in Midland. The home now serves as a museum, and the National Park Services will review the house, and determine if it would benefit them to take over its operations.

The house as it stands serves as a point of pride for the people of Midland. Paul St. Hilaire, executive director of the house, said, “It’s been well received over the years. The people in the community are very generous in their support. We just want to be able to continue this for several generations more.”

The home is currently funded privately by donations and their foundation, and in all likelihood, the study would take a period of at least two years before the National Park Services would determine to grant it a national landmark.

Rep. Conaway told News West 9, “George W. Bush’s childhood home is a historic property that tells a tale of two presidents, two governors and two first ladies. The home is currently a museum that is open to the public, and my legislation takes the next step towards the home achieving the status of a national historic landmark. It’s important that we preserve this significant piece of history to ensure that future generations will have the same opportunity to get a glimpse into the lives of the members of the Bush family.”

