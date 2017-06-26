Harry Potter Just Turned 20!

June 26, 2017 7:51 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: 20 years old, 20th Anniversary, first book, Harry Potter, JK Rowling

Not Daniel Radcliffe. He’s actually 27-years-old. We’re talking about the book.

Believe it or not, but the first Harry Potter book is celebrating it’s 20th Anniversary today! On June 26th, 1997, J.K. Rowling’s first installment of the series was officially published. However, it wasn’t all that easy. Apparently, Rowling tried numerous times to get the book published, even under a fake name she had used for some thrillers she had written.

Thankfully though, eventually Harry Potter made it into every home on Earth and then eventually on the big screen! Happy 20th Anniversary to our favorite wizard.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live