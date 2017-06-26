Houston Bound Flight Diverts, After Woman Tries to Open the Cabin Door Mid Flight

Southwest flight from LA to Houston made an emergency stop in Corpus Christi.

According to KHOU 11 News woman tried to open the emergency door mid flight. Southwest Airlines said in a statement that the captain chose to divert to Corpus Christi after crew members reported “a potential threat in the cabin.” One of the passengers on the plane told KHOU 11 News, a fellow passenger was acting strange before she even boarded the plane at LAX Sunday morning.

“I knew something wasn’t right,” said the passenger. “She wrote ‘Help me’ and her name on beverage napkins, it was weird, something like you see on TV, you never expect to think you’d be on that same flight.” A Cleveland ISD police officer, Pamela Michew, was on board the flight when the incident took place. Michew detained the woman and subdued her until the plane was able to land safely. Michew only joined the department three weeks ago. The flight then proceeded to Houston 6 hours after the scheduled time.