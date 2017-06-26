Jordan Spieth Nails An Amazing Bunker Shot To Win The Travelers Championship

It wasn’t the best sports weekend of the year, but it wasn’t a bad one either.

TCU’s wonderful run in the College World Series ended Saturday night against Florida, but Texas took 2 out of 3 from the Yankees in New York. The Stars drafted 17-year-old Miro Heiskanen – who hadn’t been born when the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999. Kevin Harvick won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma, and John McEnroe proved we learned nothing from Bobby Riggs by claiming Serena Williams wouldn’t rank higher than 300 if she played with the men.

And then, there was Jordan Spieth’s bunker shot to win the 2017 Traveler’s Championship. Oh, my gosh.