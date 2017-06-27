3-Year-Old Girl Nails Every Single Note Of “America The Beautiful”

June 27, 2017 6:21 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: 3 Year Old, America The Beautiful, Ellen, lucy, patriotic, Singing

Leave it to Ellen to find another singing sensation. And just in time for the Fourth of July.

If you’ll recall, way back when, Ellen discovered Justin Bieber on YouTube. Since his first appearance on the show, he’s become one of the biggest pop stars of time. And it doesn’t look he plans on stopping any time soon.

Well, Ellen has done it again. Ladies and gents, the latest singing sensation is…Lucy, a 3-year-old little girl who can’t hide her patriotism.

She nailed every single note of “America the Beautiful.” Not to mention she knows all the words! Give it a few more years and little cutie pie will be on every radio station in America!

