90% Of People Bring Their Phone To The Bathroom

A study shows just how addicted we’ve become to our cell phones.

CBS Detroit is reporting that Verizon Wireless did a study called, “True Wireless Confessions: How People REALLY use their devices,” and the study found that 9 out of 10 people use their phone in the bathroom.

Verizon had 6,000 responses to their social media survey and also found that 77% turn their phone on first thing in the morning. While 52% check it before bed.

Another 82% of people think they are offending others when using their phones, but that doesn’t keep them from using them.

40% have also used their phone at the dinner table.

