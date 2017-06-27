Alec Baldwin to Continue SNL Donald Trump Impression in the Fall

If he didn’t, who would?

Remember when Alec Baldwin said he’d soon cease his Donald Trump impression because he thought SNL viewers had seen enough of it?

Alec Baldwin Confirms He’ll Be Back As Donald Trump On ‘SNL’ https://t.co/kI9jpxCdkx pic.twitter.com/8917jXeieG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 27, 2017

Well… Baldwin says he still has some Trump left in him. So he will be back as the commander-in-chief on Saturday Night Live this fall, if not as often as he was last season.

Baldwin was recently spotted in full Trump costume on the campus of Monmouth University in New Jersey with a camera crew, presumably shooting a segment for SNL.

Or maybe he just dresses like Trump all the time! 😉