Alec Baldwin to Continue SNL Donald Trump Impression in the Fall

June 27, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Impression, SNL, Trump

If he didn’t, who would?

Remember when Alec Baldwin said he’d soon cease his Donald Trump impression because he thought SNL viewers had seen enough of it?

Well… Baldwin says he still has some Trump left in him. So he will be back as the commander-in-chief on Saturday Night Live this fall, if not as often as he was last season.

Baldwin was recently spotted in full Trump costume on the campus of Monmouth University in New Jersey with a camera crew, presumably shooting a segment for SNL.

Or maybe he just dresses like Trump all the time! 😉

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live