Beyonce and Jay-Z Cannot Find An L.A. House In Their Price Range

Imagine having a budget of $75,000,000… and not finding a house you like!?

TMZ reports Jay-Z, Beyonce and their 3 children, are living in a $400,000 per month Malibu CA summer rental house, and must find a house in the L.A. area by August, because Blue Ivy will be attending an exclusive school in the area.

The couple have seen just about every property on the market, and the ultra-cool type of pad they want, is in the $150,000,000 range, double their current budget of $75mil.

Having a house shopping budget is wise. Sticking it it, is wiser. So far, they are.

Seems the couple are learning more and more why so many have and continue to move out of California.