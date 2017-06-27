Charlie Sheen Is Selling His Babe Ruth 1927 World Series Ring

Major League wasn’t just a movie for Charlie Sheen. Apparently he likes to collect baseball memorabilia too.

The actor is currently getting ready to sell his 1927 World Series ring which belonged to none other than Babe Ruth. And it doesn’t stop there, Sheen is also getting rid of an original copy of the sale document which sent Ruth to the Yankees.

Both items are currently on the auction block for this Friday with Leland’s Auctions. The ring is pulling in just over $600,000 and the contract is at just over $400,000.

"@charliesheen has revealed himself as the owner of two of the most coveted pieces of #BabeRuth memorabilia" https://t.co/5liP0flcLZ LELANDS pic.twitter.com/CsxosnCdRw — Lelands.com Auctions (@Lelandsdotcom) June 26, 2017

It doesn’t seem like Charlie is too sad about giving up these precious items. Perhaps he’s pretty pumped about the possibility of raking in a cool mil? Sheen said…

“I’ve enjoyed these incredible items for more than two decades and the time has come. Whatever price it brings is gravy.”

Here’s the real kicker of the story though, Sheen doesn’t remember how much he paid for the items back in the 90s!!! Wow.