CNN Producer Says Trump/Russia Coverage ‘Mostly Bulls***’

Yesterday this video was posted on YouTube, showing John Bonifield, CNN supervising producer of the network’s health unit saying the network is reaping major ratings rewards from tying President Donald Trump’s administration to the Russian interference in the election, as reported by TMZ.

The video was produced by the founder of conservative blog Project Veritas, James O’Keefe.

As you will see, Bonifield says CNN has nothing on President Trump, and it’s all about ratings. Whoa!

Trump has yesterday’s story about (3) CNN employees resigning after an unsubstantiated story connecting his aid Anthony Scaramucci to a Russian investment fund was retracted.

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Trump also posted this, expressing his continued concern with news coverage.