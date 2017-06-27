Coming Soon! The Super NES Nintendo Classic!

Raise your hand if you were one of the few people who managed to buy the NES Nintendo Classic for $60. Due to popular demand and only a limited number of consoles sold, odds are you probably paid more than double for it.
Well, never fear…the Super NES Classic Nintendo is here! Or coming soon. September 29th, 2017 to be exact.
The Super NES Classic comes with twenty-one games, including the previously unreleased Star Fox 2. The other twenty games are…
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island
Unfortunately, this one is going to cost you a little bit more than the NES Classic, $79.99. However, on the bright side, it looks like it comes with two controllers!