Coming Soon! The Super NES Nintendo Classic!

Raise your hand if you were one of the few people who managed to buy the NES Nintendo Classic for $60. Due to popular demand and only a limited number of consoles sold, odds are you probably paid more than double for it.

Well, never fear…the Super NES Classic Nintendo is here! Or coming soon. September 29th, 2017 to be exact.

Now you’re playing with super power! Play 21 Super NES hits, including the previously unreleased Star Fox 2, when the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition launches September 29! A post shared by Nintendo of America (@nintendo) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

The Super NES Classic comes with twenty-one games, including the previously unreleased Star Fox 2. The other twenty games are…

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

Unfortunately, this one is going to cost you a little bit more than the NES Classic, $79.99. However, on the bright side, it looks like it comes with two controllers!