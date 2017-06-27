Cowboys Ranked NFL’s #1 Fan Base

CBS Sports reports Emory University crunched NFL teams numbers of fan equity (how much fans are willing to spend on their team/how much they support the team financially), social media equity (how many social media followers each team has) and road equity (how much support each team receives when on the road), and ranked the fan bases, first to worst. Learn more about those stats, HERE.

Worst

32. Kansas City Chiefs 31. Los Angeles Rams 30. Tennessee Titans 29. Jacksonville Jaguars 28. Cincinnati Bengals

Best

5. Pittsburgh Steelers 4. NY Giants 3. Philadelphia Eagles 2. New England Patriots #1 – Dallas Cowboys!

Dallas ranks #1 for the 2nd time in 3 years!

Click HERE to see how each team in the NFL ranks.

Go Cowboys!!!