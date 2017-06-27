Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki Receives Twyman-Stokes Teammate Of The Year Award!

CBS 11 reports last night, Dallas Maverick forward Dirk Nowitzki was honored with the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of The Year award at the first NBA Awards ceremony.

The award name stems from Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes, who played together with the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals from 1955 – 1958. According to the NBA, the award recognizes the league’s “ideal teammate” who exemplifies “selfless play and commitment and dedication to his team.”

In Dirk’s acceptance speech, he thanked former teammates Steve Nash and Michael Finley, “(They were) two great, unbelievable pros that basically raised me right in this league and I basically followed in their footsteps ever since.”

Dirk said, “I never thought I would get a teammate of the year award, but it means a lot to me” said Dirk. “It means that I led my teammates the right way, on and off the floor.”

Congrats, hi-fives and fist-pounds to Dirk!