Dating App Launched In Dallas Sets Potential Suitors Up In A Tournament-Style Bracket

June 27, 2017 4:11 PM
Whitney Linscott is an entrepreneur from Dallas.  Last year, she became exhausted by the bevy of dating apps and services available that felt awkward or sometime charged up to $200 for membership.  Whitney told the Plano Profile, “They were all the same.  And they weren’t working.”

Rather than continue to trust her relationship to apps that weren’t working, Whitney decided to create her own dating app, and this week, it finally launched.  “Bracket Dating” sets up your potential suitors in a tournament-style bracket, where all but one are eliminated throughout the course of the day.  Selections are based on profile preferences, and a user-generated rating scale  Once the winner is selected, a chat is unlocked so the two users can finally talk to each other.

Whitney continued saying, “What’s better than winning?  On Bracket, you always feel like a winner. Whether you’ve been chosen as a winner for another user’s bracket, or you get a chat back from your own bracket winner of the day, it feels great knowing impersonal, unconscious swiping was not involved.  I created Bracket to make mobile dating fun again!”

Bracket Dating is now available for all iOS users nationwide.

