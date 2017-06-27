Having Sex Helps Prevent Heart Disease In Men

Apparently one of the best heart disease prevention methods for men is a regular sex life.

Daily Mail is reporting that new research shows that having sex several times a week for men cuts levels of a harmful blood chemical, homocysteine, that can trigger heart problems.

Researchers believe that men having sex more often creates better circulations and healthier blood vessels, which is crucial in preventing homocysteine build up.

Unfortunately women don’t see the same benefit because their arousal is not dependent on healthy blood flow.