How Hot Is Arizona? Hot Enough To Boil, Then Evaporate Water Instantly!

Summertime in Texas is hot. However, we don’t even compare to Phoenix, Arizona right now. DFW has only hit 100 degrees once this summer. ONCE!

Meanwhile, Phoenix has been hitting insane triple digits. Flights have been cancelled. Trashcans are melting in the sun. Water literally boils into evaporation on the concrete!

If you still aren’t convinced it’s hot in Phoenix, here are a few pics for proof…like this person who decided to bake cookies.

Having a little fun with the Phoenix heat at work 🚘🔥🍪 Will post results later! #phoenixheat #azveterinarydentalspecialists #cookies #vetdentistry A post shared by AZ Vet Dental Specialists (@azveterinarydentalspecialists) on Jun 21, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

What about this poor melted mailbox?

Isn’t this Fiji bottle supposed to be more square?

Don’t burn your hands on the steering wheel.

It's that time of year again in Arizona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ciAl0ers3G — Adam Myers (@Adam_Myers99) June 21, 2017

Is that sign melting?

Arizona is so hot our signs are melting pic.twitter.com/8o33SL4bPI — Isaac (@__isaaccc) June 11, 2017

This trashcan didn’t stand a chance.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you Arizona!