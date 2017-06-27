How Hot Is Arizona? Hot Enough To Boil, Then Evaporate Water Instantly!

Summertime in Texas is hot. However, we don’t even compare to Phoenix, Arizona right now. DFW has only hit 100 degrees once this summer. ONCE!
Meanwhile, Phoenix has been hitting insane triple digits. Flights have been cancelled. Trashcans are melting in the sun. Water literally boils into evaporation on the concrete!
If you still aren’t convinced it’s hot in Phoenix, here are a few pics for proof…like this person who decided to bake cookies.
What about this poor melted mailbox?
Isn’t this Fiji bottle supposed to be more square?
Don’t burn your hands on the steering wheel.
Is that sign melting?
This trashcan didn’t stand a chance.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Arizona!