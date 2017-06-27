Man Plays Amazing Cover Of Toto’s Africa Using All Sorts Of Sounds And Genres On Synthesizer

June 27, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Africa, genre, Music, synth, Synthesizer, toto, Video, Viral

35 years ago, Toto blessed us with one of the best karaoke songs of all time, “Africa.”

The song has aged like a fine wine, and if you remain unconvinced, check out this video from musician Seth Everman.  He’s an abolusulte mastermind on the synthesizer, and covered “Africa” using a variety of the synth’s settings that make it sound like  bevy of instruments.  He even takes the different sounds and explores different genres, and it sounds AMAZING!

Check it out below!

Via <a href=”http://brobible.com/entertainment/music/article/toto-africa-synthesizer-every-sound/&#8221; target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>BroBible</a>

