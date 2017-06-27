Pregnant Serena Williams Poses Nude for Vanity Fair Cover

June 27, 2017 10:13 AM
One of the world’s best athletes is on new cover of Vanity Fair – and it’s a she.

35-year-old tennis great Serena Williams is seven months into her first pregnancy with fiancé Alexis Ohanian. The picture was taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Inside the issue, Serena reveals how she discovered she was pregnant and says she was surprised, even after six positive pregnancy tests. She also learned the good news just before the Australian Open, which she dominated and won despite her delicate condition.

Serena believes she will bounce right back into playing shape soon after giving birth and expects to resume tournament play by January.

Demi Moore was the first pregnant celebrity to pose pregnant and naked on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991.

