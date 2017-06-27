Sea Lion Caught Hitching A Ride On The Back Of A Boat

June 27, 2017 4:57 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Boat, Brent Bielmann, hitches, Jody Dean, Ride, sea lion, sea or cortez

The Sea of Cortez may have more sea life than just about any other spot on earth.

It’s one of my favorite places to go deep-sea fishing, and Cabo San Lucas is one of the world’s great tourist destinations.

And so it was that renowned surfing documentarian Brent Bielmann happened to get footage of a very large sea lion begging for a snack. A very large sea lion, as in around 500 pounds – hitching a ride on the back of a charter fishing boat. Bielmann posted it to his Instagram account, along much more of his amazing work.

We caught this guy ridin dirty a few weeks back in Cabo! #biggie 🐟

A post shared by B R E N T B I E L M A N N (@brentbielmann) on

And that’s why you never sit on the transom.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live