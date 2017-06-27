Sea Lion Caught Hitching A Ride On The Back Of A Boat

The Sea of Cortez may have more sea life than just about any other spot on earth.

It’s one of my favorite places to go deep-sea fishing, and Cabo San Lucas is one of the world’s great tourist destinations.

And so it was that renowned surfing documentarian Brent Bielmann happened to get footage of a very large sea lion begging for a snack. A very large sea lion, as in around 500 pounds – hitching a ride on the back of a charter fishing boat. Bielmann posted it to his Instagram account, along much more of his amazing work.

We caught this guy ridin dirty a few weeks back in Cabo! #biggie 🐟 A post shared by B R E N T B I E L M A N N (@brentbielmann) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

And that’s why you never sit on the transom.