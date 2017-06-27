Social Media Helps Police Find A Man Who Saved Child From Drowning

I just love this story.

Over the weekend, a mom was in the pool with her kids. In that terrible split second we all fear, her little boy wound up under water – face down. And that’s when a young man around 20-years of age reached in and plucked the toddler from the pool, just in the nick of time.

No one got his name, and he melted into the crowd before he could be thanked – just a young guy doing the right thing in the moment it mattered most.

Well, social media does have its benefits – and it wasn’t long before that anonymous hero was identified. Devonte Emory says he really doesn’t know what to do with all the attention – but he would like to give that little boy a great big hug.