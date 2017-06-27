Whitney Houston Made Music History 30 Years Ago

Released on June 2nd, 1987, Whitney Houston’s self-titled Whitney became the first album by a female artist to debut at number-one on the Billboard 200 chart.

It’s one just seven albums ever to spin off four number-one singles.

Combined with the three from her debut disc, Houston broke the previous record for consecutive number-one hits that had been shared by such esteemed acts as The Beatles and Bee Gees.

Can you name those seven consecutive number-one singles?

“Saving All My Love for You,” “How Will I Know,” “Greatest Love of All” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?”