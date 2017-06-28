3/4 Of Us Don’t Want To See Vacation Pics on Facebook

June 28, 2017 11:01 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: facebook, Social Media, vacation photos

What do you mean no one cares about my trip to Padre?

According to a new survey, a whopping 73% of people said they think it’s annoying when vacationers share their pics on social media.

One third of the respondents, the “hot dog legs on the beach” pic was the most irritating image for them. Wait – that beat out “seeing the waves through painted toenails?”

Ah, I recall getting a single postcard in the mailbox. One simple photo — and my friends weren’t even in it.

That, I enjoyed. But when someone pulls out their phone to flip through pics of their Scandanavian trip I find myself suddenly having to bolt for an appointment.

What is the thing that annoys you the most about Vacation photos? Not like it really matters since most people lie about them anyway.

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live