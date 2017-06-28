3/4 Of Us Don’t Want To See Vacation Pics on Facebook

What do you mean no one cares about my trip to Padre?

According to a new survey, a whopping 73% of people said they think it’s annoying when vacationers share their pics on social media.

One third of the respondents, the “hot dog legs on the beach” pic was the most irritating image for them. Wait – that beat out “seeing the waves through painted toenails?”

Ah, I recall getting a single postcard in the mailbox. One simple photo — and my friends weren’t even in it.

That, I enjoyed. But when someone pulls out their phone to flip through pics of their Scandanavian trip I find myself suddenly having to bolt for an appointment.

What is the thing that annoys you the most about Vacation photos? Not like it really matters since most people lie about them anyway.