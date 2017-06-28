American Idol Close To Finalizing Judges & Host; Aims For Nikki Sixx As 3rd Judge

ABC continues to work toward cementing judges and a host for their re-boot of American Idol.

TMZ reports their sources saying, in addition to pop star Katy Perry and her $25mil salary. Both Katy and Ryan Seacrest requested the Executive Producer title. ABC said no, avoiding taking sides to keep peace.

Lionel Richie is close to signing for $3-$5 mil, according to TMZ.

Now, TMZ says their sources say Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx is ABC’s third judge choice, and he would receive less than Lionel Richie.

If all goes as planned, ABC will remain within their budget for the show.

If this turns out to be the case, it deviates from previous judging panels including a music executive. Realizing they usually call the shots and can make-or-break an artist, perhaps that’s why.