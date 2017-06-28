Applebee’s Brings Back $1 Margaritas!

Back by popular demand, Applebee’s announced the return of DollaRitas! The restaurant chain said the special prices will last through July, 2017.

On July 1, 2017, Applebee’s all over Texas will kick off their month-long promotion with an even bigger discount… $0.50 margaritas! Hold please while I go mark this date down in my iCal.

Starting this weekend, you can get $1 margaritas at 67 of their restaurants. This offer lasts until July 31, 2017 so get them while you can. You can call your local franchise with questions. Now, I’m going to cool off with a frosty cocktail.