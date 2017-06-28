Bachelor In Paradise Contestants Must Get Producer’s Permission Before Visiting…”The Boom Boom Room.”

Despite the incredible controversy surrounding the production of the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, the show will continue, albeit with a few more strict rules in place to protect the contestants and the show itself.

After the alleged sexual misconduct between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, every contestant must go to a producer and state their consent to a producer before they can visit…”The Boom Boom Room.” If a producer determines that either contestant is not in state where they are incapable of giving consent, they will not be allowed to get things goin’. So to speak.

When the contestants arrived at the resort in Mexico where production will commence, they sat through a two-hour meeting with lawyers where they examined all the new rules in place, which also includes all contestants handing over drugs, legal or not, and a limit of max two drinks per hour.

Doesn’t really sound like paradise, but we can’t blame them for trying to protect all parties involved.

