Big Bang Star Johnny Galecki’s Getaway Home Burned To The Ground

Johnny Galecki’s home in San Luis Obispo is no more after being hit by a vicious fire. Sadly, the fire didn’t leave much behind. Thankfully though, no one including Galceki was injured.

The 1,200 acre ranch home is Galecki’s getaway house outside of Los Angeles. Although he wasn’t on site at the time of the fire, he is already planning to rebuild once he gets the go-ahead. In a statement made to TMZ, the actor said…

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile. It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”

Galecki hasn’t had the chance to see the property since the fire. No word on the total cost of damages.